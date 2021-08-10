FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Issued By Piper Sandler

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Becton, Dickinson and in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $12.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

BDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.50.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $238.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.94.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 922 shares of company stock worth $223,034. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 384.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,204,000 after acquiring an additional 35,614 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $952,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

