FY2021 EPS Estimates for B&G Foods, Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for B&G Foods in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn $2.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

B&G Foods stock opened at $29.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.43. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.35.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 10.2% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 3.9% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $838,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $476,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.