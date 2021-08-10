CF Bankshares Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:CFBK)

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for CF Bankshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.88. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CF Bankshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 24.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ CFBK opened at $18.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. CF Bankshares has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 19.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 553,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,774,000 after buying an additional 89,983 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 63.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.22% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

