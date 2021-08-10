Brokers Issue Forecasts for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.01. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DRNA. Truist downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of DRNA opened at $23.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.10. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%.

In other news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,610.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $137,095.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at $137,095.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,742 shares of company stock worth $4,841,421. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,463,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,836,000 after purchasing an additional 209,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,117,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,417,000 after purchasing an additional 82,437 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,777,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,438,000 after purchasing an additional 418,204 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,591,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,696,000 after purchasing an additional 220,296 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $34,591,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

