FY2021 Earnings Forecast for frontdoor, inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:FTDR)

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of frontdoor in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.86. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for frontdoor’s FY2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 299.43% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FTDR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $43.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.55. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.51. frontdoor has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $58.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,550,000 after purchasing an additional 67,942 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in frontdoor by 1.6% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,251,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,990,000 after acquiring an additional 49,791 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in frontdoor by 2.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,981,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,273,000 after acquiring an additional 81,358 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in frontdoor by 17.6% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,513,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,330,000 after acquiring an additional 226,323 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in frontdoor by 8.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,413,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,985,000 after acquiring an additional 115,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

