Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RTOXF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rotork from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of RTOXF opened at $4.45 on Friday. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

