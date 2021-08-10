Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Everi Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Everi in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Everi’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

EVRI stock opened at $22.26 on Monday. Everi has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 2.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 66,821 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Everi by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,395,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eileen F. Raney sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $813,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,470 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

