Finance Of America Companies (FOA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FOA opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57. Finance Of America Companies has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $11.66.

Get Finance Of America Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on FOA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Finance Of America Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Finance Of America Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Finance Of America Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Finance Of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance Of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.