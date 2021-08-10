Alight (ALIT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE ALIT opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Alight in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

