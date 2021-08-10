NIO (NIO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NIO (NYSE:NIO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NIO opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. NIO has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.23. The company has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.10 and a beta of 2.54.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. CLSA assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

