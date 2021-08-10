Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sana Biotechnology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANA opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a PE ratio of -1.67. Sana Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

