Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SYNA. Cowen upgraded shares of Synaptics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.00.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $169.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.01. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $74.47 and a 1 year high of $173.12.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,552.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 1,095.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,647 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at $86,919,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $39,481,000. Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at $20,639,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 92.2% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 239,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,429,000 after purchasing an additional 114,901 shares during the period.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.