TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer and other underserved therapeutic needs. The Company is focused on the development of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various B-cell proliferative disorders including lymphoma, leukemia, and auto-immune diseases. TG Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Manhattan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in New York. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

TGTX stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.15. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.02.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.04% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%. Analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,240,000 after purchasing an additional 743,313 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,695,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,314,000 after buying an additional 254,842 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,686,000 after buying an additional 269,045 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,617,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,956,000 after buying an additional 216,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,329,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,076,000 after buying an additional 102,953 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

