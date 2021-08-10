Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on Zogenix in a report on Saturday, July 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.78.

ZGNX stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Zogenix has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $829.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 917.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at $645,717.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Zogenix by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the first quarter valued at $244,000.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

