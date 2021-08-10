Comparing Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) & Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Alexander & Baldwin and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander & Baldwin 8.32% 2.43% 1.32% Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 10.63% 10.59% 1.75%

Alexander & Baldwin pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Alexander & Baldwin pays out 84.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alexander & Baldwin has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alexander & Baldwin and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander & Baldwin 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 2 2 0 0 1.50

Alexander & Baldwin presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.32%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus target price of $11.38, suggesting a potential downside of 34.32%. Given Alexander & Baldwin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alexander & Baldwin is more favorable than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Risk and Volatility

Alexander & Baldwin has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.4% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alexander & Baldwin and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander & Baldwin $305.30 million 4.87 $5.60 million $0.76 26.97 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers $389.99 million 4.62 -$36.28 million $1.58 10.96

Alexander & Baldwin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexander & Baldwin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers beats Alexander & Baldwin on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy assets and landholdings that are subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort. The Materials and Construction segment deals with asphalt paving contractor and natural materials and infrastructure construction services. The company was founded by Samuel Thomas Alexander and Henry Perrine Baldwin on 1870 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

