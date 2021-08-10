Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to C$150.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LSPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$91.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$82.74 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$123.25.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of TSE LSPD opened at C$116.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$101.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -98.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of C$37.51 and a twelve month high of C$122.66.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.