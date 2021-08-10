Harpoon Therapeutics’ (HARP) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HARP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 7th. lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of HARP stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $317.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.81. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $138,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,276. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HARP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 14,074 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 2,058.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 81,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

