Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MONDY. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.00.

Get Mondi alerts:

OTCMKTS MONDY opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.09. Mondi has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.