Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) & Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Head-To-Head Survey

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Continental Resources and Black Stone Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Resources 3 10 7 0 2.20 Black Stone Minerals 0 0 0 1 4.00

Continental Resources presently has a consensus target price of $34.48, suggesting a potential downside of 1.07%. Black Stone Minerals has a consensus target price of $10.04, suggesting a potential downside of 5.69%. Given Continental Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Continental Resources is more favorable than Black Stone Minerals.

Dividends

Continental Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Black Stone Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Continental Resources pays out -37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Black Stone Minerals pays out 148.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Continental Resources has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Black Stone Minerals has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Continental Resources and Black Stone Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Resources 9.47% 7.09% 3.19% Black Stone Minerals 33.35% 19.35% 11.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Continental Resources and Black Stone Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Resources $2.59 billion 4.95 -$596.87 million ($1.17) -29.79 Black Stone Minerals $342.75 million 6.43 $121.82 million $0.47 22.64

Black Stone Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Continental Resources. Continental Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Stone Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.2% of Continental Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 82.4% of Continental Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Continental Resources has a beta of 3.35, meaning that its share price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Continental Resources on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2020, its proved reserves were 1,104 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with proved developed reserves of 627 MMBoe. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

