Cigna (NYSE:CI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $217.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cigna earnings of $5.24 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.6% but the same fell 9.8% year over year. Its acquisition of Express Scripts diversified its business by adding pharmacy benefits to insurance business. Its expanding international business provides diversification. Business streamlining by divesting Group Life and Disability insurance business will help it focus on core growth areas. An expected increase in medical membership bodes well. A strong capital position coupled with solid cash generation abilities leads to investment in business. Though Cigna's revenues have been increasing since the last several years, growth rate of the same is decelerating. Also, the growth rate of operating earnings is moderating. A higher medical care ratio might drain its margins.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.16.

NYSE CI opened at $211.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.31.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

