$97.83 Million in Sales Expected for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to report $97.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.30 million to $105.50 million. AeroVironment posted sales of $87.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year sales of $568.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $563.70 million to $571.18 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $651.72 million, with estimates ranging from $601.80 million to $739.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.96 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

AeroVironment stock opened at $104.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.02. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $143.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.51 and a beta of 0.34.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $781,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,638.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $1,291,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,635.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,500 shares of company stock worth $11,361,007. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at about $605,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,220,000 after acquiring an additional 13,458 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

