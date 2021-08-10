FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Incyte in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.94. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Incyte’s FY2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Get Incyte alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Incyte from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $75.31 on Monday. Incyte has a 12-month low of $75.15 and a 12-month high of $101.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Incyte’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,769 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,635,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,032,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,871,000 after purchasing an additional 354,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Incyte by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,275,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,924,000 after purchasing an additional 289,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,204,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.