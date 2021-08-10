PDC Energy, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.19 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PDC Energy in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy producer will earn $6.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.74. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PDCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.82.

PDCE stock opened at $37.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $49.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.49.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,056 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 27,913 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $563,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $702,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,219 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,513,837.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,186,911.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,298 shares of company stock valued at $709,682 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

