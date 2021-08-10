FY2021 EPS Estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.80.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.50 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of SUPN opened at $25.73 on Monday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,676,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

