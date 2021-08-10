Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Revolve Group in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RVLV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

RVLV opened at $65.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 63.39, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $74.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.27.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $89,628.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,283.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,273.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,529,113 shares of company stock valued at $94,833,790 over the last 90 days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 720.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,938 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,934,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 2,756.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 575,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,857,000 after acquiring an additional 555,350 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 71.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,215,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,624,000 after acquiring an additional 505,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 227.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after acquiring an additional 496,665 shares in the last quarter. 44.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

