JMP Securities Raises Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Price Target to $800.00

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $775.00 to $800.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Alleghany stock opened at $681.67 on Friday. Alleghany has a 12 month low of $486.49 and a 12 month high of $737.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $675.38.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at $87,207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,277,000 after acquiring an additional 71,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,348,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $844,386,000 after acquiring an additional 44,684 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 523,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,241,000 after acquiring an additional 43,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alleghany by 109.5% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,418,000 after acquiring an additional 41,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

