Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. is a provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It offers services across their entire supply chain, including truckload, brokerage, intermodal, dedicated and value-added services. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. is based in WARREN, Mich. “

Shares of ULH opened at $21.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.54. Universal Logistics has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 29.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

In other news, Director Matthew T. Moroun bought 417,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,772,897.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,302,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,357,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 317.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 1,570.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 79.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

