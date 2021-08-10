MedAvail (MDVL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. MedAvail has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 291.15% and a negative return on equity of 70.13%. The business had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect MedAvail to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MDVL opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.20. MedAvail has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $21.72.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on MedAvail from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MedAvail stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

