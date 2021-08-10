Veru (VERU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $13.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million. On average, analysts expect Veru to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Veru alerts:

NASDAQ VERU opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87. Veru has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.37 million, a P/E ratio of -235.59 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VERU. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

In other Veru news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.