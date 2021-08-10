Phunware (PHUN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Phunware had a negative net margin of 339.41% and a negative return on equity of 917.94%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. On average, analysts expect Phunware to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Phunware alerts:

Shares of PHUN opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Phunware has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.26.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHUN. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Phunware in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, Director Eric Manlunas sold 113,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $148,947.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,934.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Syllantavos sold 27,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $39,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,497.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phunware stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Phunware at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.