Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Get Morphic alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of MORF opened at $58.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 1.20. Morphic has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.86.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 24.79% and a negative net margin of 158.61%. The company’s revenue was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morphic will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $961,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,754.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 3,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $229,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 258,321 shares of company stock valued at $12,091,493. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Morphic in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Morphic by 132.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Morphic in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Morphic in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Morphic by 34.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morphic (MORF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.