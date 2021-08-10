Critical Analysis: Cango (NYSE:CANG) versus Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Cango (NYSE:CANG) and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Cango has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shopify has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cango and Shopify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cango 105.99% 45.68% 30.21% Shopify 63.65% 7.15% 5.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.9% of Cango shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Shopify shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cango and Shopify’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cango $314.55 million 1.92 $516.40 million $3.40 1.19 Shopify $2.93 billion 65.78 $319.51 million $2.37 654.00

Cango has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shopify. Cango is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shopify, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cango and Shopify, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cango 0 0 0 0 N/A Shopify 0 10 20 0 2.67

Shopify has a consensus target price of $1,630.89, indicating a potential upside of 5.22%. Given Shopify’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shopify is more favorable than Cango.

Summary

Shopify beats Cango on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cango

Cango Inc. operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers. It also facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers, which includes facilitating the sale of insurance policies from insurance brokers or companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing. It also sells custom themes and apps, and registration of domain names. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

