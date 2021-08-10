Reviewing Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) and Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG)

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) and Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Western Uranium & Vanadium alerts:

This table compares Western Uranium & Vanadium and Nouveau Monde Graphite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Uranium & Vanadium -3,332.20% -9.89% -8.18% Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A -94.34% -41.55%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Western Uranium & Vanadium and Nouveau Monde Graphite, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Uranium & Vanadium 0 0 0 0 N/A Nouveau Monde Graphite 0 0 3 0 3.00

Nouveau Monde Graphite has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 96.22%. Given Nouveau Monde Graphite’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nouveau Monde Graphite is more favorable than Western Uranium & Vanadium.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Nouveau Monde Graphite shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Western Uranium & Vanadium shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Western Uranium & Vanadium and Nouveau Monde Graphite’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Uranium & Vanadium $50,000.00 1,721.24 -$2.39 million N/A N/A Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A N/A -$13.42 million ($0.51) -13.49

Western Uranium & Vanadium has higher revenue and earnings than Nouveau Monde Graphite.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the states of Utah and Colorado, the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex located in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah. It also has interests in the Hansen, North Hansen, and Hansen Picnic Tree projects located in Fremont and Teller Counties, Colorado; the Keota project situated in Weld County, Colorado; and Ferris Haggerty project located in Carbon County, Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Western Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. in October 2018. Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc. engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant. Its solutions include research and development, mine and concentrator, value-added materials, multimodal logistics, and growth markets. The company was founded by Eric Desaulniers on December 31, 2012 and is headquartered in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.