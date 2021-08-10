Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Daseke, Inc. operates as a transportation company. It provides fleet management, logistics, trucking and open deck transportation services. Daseke, Inc., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is based in Addison, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on DSKE. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Daseke in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Daseke presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Daseke stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. Daseke has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $9.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 2.13.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a return on equity of 90.83% and a net margin of 3.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Daseke will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Daseke during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Daseke during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Daseke during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Daseke during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

