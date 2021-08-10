Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

ET has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of ET opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 82.5% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

