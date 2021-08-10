Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Lowered to $85.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SHAK has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shake Shack from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush upgraded Shake Shack from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Shake Shack from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.56.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack stock opened at $89.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.07 and a beta of 1.73. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $105,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,066 shares of company stock worth $310,361. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 38,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 278.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Shake Shack by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.