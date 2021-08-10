Zymeworks’ (ZYME) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a $74.00 price objective on the stock.

ZYME has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.13.

Zymeworks stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.98. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,508,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 24.6% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 60.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

