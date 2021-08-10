Desjardins Weighs in on Manulife Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Equities researchers at Desjardins upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Manulife Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.20. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Manulife Financial to C$38.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Manulife Financial to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.65.

MFC opened at C$25.25 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$17.58 and a one year high of C$27.68. The stock has a market cap of C$49.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.37.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total transaction of C$333,997.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$235,165.64. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total value of C$550,282.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$138,897.95. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,272 shares of company stock valued at $942,149.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.95%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

