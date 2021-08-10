BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BNTX. Redburn Partners reissued a sell rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $206.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.83.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $447.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.32 and a beta of -1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.75. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $459.88.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.14 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 48.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BioNTech will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

