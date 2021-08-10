Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target Cut to C$49.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IFSPF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Interfor from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Interfor from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a C$20.71 target price (down from C$63.50) on shares of Interfor in a report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC dropped their target price on Interfor from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Interfor from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.79.

Shares of IFSPF stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.94. Interfor has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

