Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.07.

NYSE AVLR opened at $172.92 on Friday. Avalara has a 12-month low of $114.22 and a 12-month high of $185.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.96 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.09.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. Analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $191,116.80. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 589,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,786,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,762 shares of company stock valued at $12,846,509. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 91.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Avalara by 243.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Avalara during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 38.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 37.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

