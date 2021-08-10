Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Terminix Global in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Cortellacci now expects that the technology company will earn $1.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terminix Global’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 28.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terminix Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

TMX stock opened at $44.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. Terminix Global has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,289,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,360,000.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.