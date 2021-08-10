Wedbush Weighs in on The GEO Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The GEO Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The GEO Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE GEO opened at $7.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $938.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in The GEO Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in The GEO Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in The GEO Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The GEO Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

