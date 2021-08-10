VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of VBI Vaccines in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VBIV. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of VBIV opened at $3.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $801.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.40. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.02.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 7,014.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 1,554.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 1,189,213 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 748,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,096,000 after purchasing an additional 681,530 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 516,133 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $2,455,776.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.