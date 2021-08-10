Brokers Set Expectations for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.85. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XRAY. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $59.53 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 75.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.