Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) PT Raised to $223.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $200.00 to $223.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $204.50.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $192.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.62. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $78.28 and a 52-week high of $212.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.12 and a beta of 0.48.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $6,195,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,784,386.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 37,612 shares of company stock worth $7,241,915. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

