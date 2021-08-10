Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AXNX. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.50.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $69.23 on Friday. Axonics has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $70.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.96 and a beta of 0.07.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. Equities analysts expect that Axonics will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,805,815.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,940 shares in the company, valued at $17,486,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,076,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,394 shares of company stock worth $4,326,913. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

