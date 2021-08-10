Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) PT Lowered to $94.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its price target cut by Chardan Capital from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a hold rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.92.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $62.78 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $93.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -51.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. Equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $449,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. 62.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

