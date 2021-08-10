Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Allogene Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.59). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

ALLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $22.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.08. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $44.92.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $152,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 18.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $107,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,907.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $249,723.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,916,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,969 shares of company stock worth $507,473. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

