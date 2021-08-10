Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Andersons, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The Andersons in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Andersons’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.47%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Andersons currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

The Andersons stock opened at $27.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $917.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.67. The Andersons has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $34.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 777.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in The Andersons by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Andersons by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 591,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 21,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Andersons by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 28,115 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Andersons by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 66,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

